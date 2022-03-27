Schuyler Callihan's 1st Round 2022 NFL Mock Draft 3.27
1. Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)
Now that the Jaguars have beefed up the offensive line, I think this comes down to Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. There are a lot of questions about Thibodeaux's passion for the game and that's not something worth spending the first overall pick on, even if he becomes the best player in the draft.
2. Detroit Lions - EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon)
Almost went with Kyle Hamilton here, but I get the sense that Dan Campbell wants to continue to build this thing in the trenches. The Lions could really use another pass rusher/disrupter and with Hutchinson off the board, Thibodeaux is the best one available.
3. Houston Texans - S Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)
If I'm being honest, the Texans need everything but a left tackle. Teams like Houston should just take the best player available and in this case, it's Kyle Hamilton. No, safeties don't hold the same value as an edge rusher or even corner for that matter, but Hamilton is so talented and so versatile, you can't pass on him here especially after losing Justin Reid to the Chiefs.
4. New York Jets - EDGE Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)
Hearing a lot of folks around the league are projecting Johnson to go high in the draft, possibly breaking the top five. With two top ten picks, the Jets have a chance to add a big piece to the defensive front, so why not grab Johnson at No. 4. He won't be there when they pick again.
5. New York Giants - OT Ikem Ekwonu (North Carolina State)
The Giants seem committed, at least for now, to Daniel Jones at quarterback. The best way to give him some help is by adding some consistency up front. Ekwonu has the tools to be a successful tackle in the NFL for years to come. It's either Ekwonu or Evan Neal here and you can't go wrong with either choice.
6. Carolina Panthers - OT Evan Neal (Alabama)
Sure, the Panthers could take a quarterback such as Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett but why force something with the 6th pick? If Evan Neal is still on the board, there's no way you can pass on him for a quarterback that may or may not be the long-term solution.
7. New York Giants - EDGE Travon Walker (Georgia)
Maurice Jones-Drew may have Travon Walker going No. 1 overall, but he's not going until six picks later here. Sack production hasn't been quite where it needs to be but the talent is there. Beast of an athlete that will have a long, successful career.
8. Atlanta Falcons - QB Malik Willis (Liberty)
Marcus Mariota isn't the long-term answer for Atlanta and the Falcons know that. For Malik Willis to truly transition to the NFL smoothly, he needs to be placed in a situation where he doesn't have to be thrown to the wolves immediately.
9. Seattle Seahawks - OT Charles Cross (Mississippi State)
I'm expecting the Seahawks to eventually trade or sign Baker Mayfield if he is released by the Browns, so I'm passing on a quarterback here. Left tackle is a glaring hole for this team after Duane Brown became a free agent this offseason. Charles Cross is arguably the purest pass protector in the class having played for Mike Leach.
10. New York Jets - CB Ahmad Gardner (Cincinnati)
I didn't buy the hype on Sauce Gardner at first, but the more film I watch, the more I believe in the kid. He eliminated an entire half of the field at Cincinnati and has all the traits of being a lockdown corner in the NFL. The Jets haven't had that since Darrelle Revis.
11. Washington Commanders - CB Derek Stingley (LSU)
At one point in time, Stingley was the top corner in this draft. However, a drop in production and a foot injury could lead to him dropping out of the top ten. The Commanders will be banking on what they saw from Stingley during his freshman campaign.
12. Minnesota Vikings - DL Jordan Davis (Georgia)
If this was a talent rich QB class, I think the Vikings would have strongly considered moving off of Kirk Cousins. Since they're rolling with him, I'd look for them to bolster the middle of the Davis who might be the best DT in this class.
13. Houston Texans - CB Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson)
The Texans could go in a lot of directions with their two first-round picks, but I like the idea of building a secondary, especially knowing you're going to be facing Trevor Lawrence for the next decade. Depending on who you ask, Booth is the top corner in the class.
14. Baltimore Ravens - WR Drake London (USC)
The Ravens could live without another receiver, but they still lack a true No. 1 receiving target at the position. A big-bodied Drake London will free up things on the underneath and deep down the field for Marquise Brown along with tight end Mark Andrews.
15. Philadelphia Eagles - CB Trent McDuffie (Washington)
I still have some question marks on McDuffie, but everyone has seemed to have fallen in love with him. When you have three first-round picks, you are able to address several needs and take chances. McDuffie seems like someone they would take a chance on.
16. Philadelphia Eagles - C Tyler Linderbaum (Iowa)
Jason Kelce isn't getting any younger and Linderbaum would be a terrific successor to the veteran. He does have some positional flexibility, but it's clear he is most comfortable at center.
17. Los Angeles Chargers - OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)
The Chargers are building this thing the right way around Justin Herbert. They are getting more physical up front and by drafting Penning, he fits the culture of what LA is attempting to build.
18. New Orleans Saints - WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)
The Saints have to get another receiver in the fold. Michael Thomas is great, but he can't stay on the field. In my opinion, they need an explosive, home run hitter. Garrett Wilson fits that description.
19. Philadelphia Eagles - WR Treylon Burks (Arkansas)
Philly has drafted guys like DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor in the first round in the past. Now, they need a physical, do-it-all type of receiver. A lot of folks are comparing Treylon Burks to Deebo Samuel due to his build and his ability to line up everywhere. I like Burks' fit with the Eagles.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers - QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt)
I don't know how seriously interested the Steelers are in Pickett, but I do see a team taking him in the first round and Pittsburgh made the most sense after I had Malik Willis going off the board earlier in the round. Another quarterback that goes to a situation where he can be groomed to be the starter behind a veteran, Mitch Trubisky.
21. New England Patriots - OL Zion Johnson (Boston College)
In typical New England fashion, they won't be flashy with this pick. They could use some help on the interior of the offensive line and they won't have to go far to find it with Zion Johnson. Day one starter that has a very bright future.
22. Green Bay Packers - WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)
With Adams now in Las Vegas, the Packers must address the receiver position. Jameson Williams is as dynamic of a receiver as anyone in this class and appears to be ahead of schedule in recovering from his ACL injury. The Packers must get Rodgers some help.
23. Arizona Cardinals - DE George Karlaftis (Purdue)
Chandler Jones going to Vegas opens up an obvious need for the Cardinals. Thankfully for them, this is a very deep class of edge rushers. George Karlaftis is viewed as a top 15, possibly top 10 talent that they could get at No. 23. He doesn't have elite athleticism, but he makes up for it by being sound technically.
24. Dallas Cowboys - S Daxton Hill (Michigan)
Lewis Cine could be an option here for the Cowboys as well. Regardless, I think they will go with a secondary piece with this pick. Hill is a sure tackler and an eraser on the back end.
25. Buffalo Bills - DT Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)
Do the Bills really have any holes on the roster? No, not really. However, bringing in another defensive tackle wouldn't be a bad idea. DaQuan Jones was a nice pick up in free agency, but he's not going to be the long-term option. I like Perrion Winfrey a lot and he just seems like someone Sean McDermott would want in his defense.
26. Tennessee Titans - LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)
Tennessee is another team that doesn't have a ton of needs. Losing Jayon Brown in free agency could allow them to take a linebacker at 26. Devin Lloyd is going to be an All-Pro in this league and has the potential to evolve into one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DL Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)
Tampa Bay could stand to rebuild some things up front. Pairing Wyatt with Vita Vea is going to give opposing offenses a lot of issues. Wyatt is freakishly athletic and is an elite run stuffer.
28. Green Bay Packers - EDGE David Ojabo (Michigan)
Ojabo may have slid down the board for a lot of teams after his injury at his Pro Day, but the talent is too much to pass on, especially at this point in the first round. Had he remained healthy, there was a chance he could have gone just outside the top ten.
29. Kansas City Chiefs - WR Chris Olave (Ohio State)
Marquez Valdez-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster are quality signings, but that doesn't replace the loss of Tyreek Hill. Chris Olave does good things in the open space and will be able to carve defenses up underneath.
30. Kansas City Chiefs - CB Kaiir Elam (Florida)
Not really sure where the Chiefs will go with this pick, but it couldn't hurt to continue to add to the secondary given the quarterback talent in the AFC West.
31. Cincinnati Bengals - CB Tariq Woolen (UTSA)
Eli Apple is replaceable and could lose his starting job to a rookie. Tariq Woolen may be a bit of a reach at 31, but this kid has major upside. He'll be a playmaker in Cincinnati's defense for years to come.
32. Detroit Lions - LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia)
Dean is one of my favorite prospects in this class. He doesn't have many flaws and is about as pro-ready as anyone in this draft. Detroit needs some alphas on the defensive side of the ball and that's what Dean brings to the table.
