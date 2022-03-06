Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 3.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. From now up until the first Sunday of April, I will not be projecting any trades.

RD 1, Pick 6: OT Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

Penning is one of my favorite tackles in the draft largely because he is severely underrated. This dude racks up pancakes left and right and is dominant in pass protection as well. Very rock solid tackle that has the look of a day one starter. Some may consider it a little bit of a reach at No. 6, but after this week's Combine, I moved him ahead of Charles Cross on my offensive tackle rankings to No. 3, behind only Evan Neal and Ikem Ekwonu.

RD 4, Pick 106: IOL Alec Lindstrom (Boston College)

After failing to address the offensive line in the first two years of the rebuild under Matt Rhule, but that changes in this year's draft. Lindstrom is a rock-solid prospect that could take over for Matt Paradis at center and would be a much cheaper option for a team that has several other areas to pour its money into. Getting Lindstrom in the fourth is great value.

RD 5, Pick 143: LB Terrel Bernard (Baylor)

I love Terrel Bernard's athleticism and ability to make plays in the run game. No, I don't think Rhule would draft him solely because he's from Baylor, however, he does have familiarity with Phil Snow and understands how to play in his style of defense. Bernard will be a key reserve for the first couple of years in his NFL career, but could turn into a starter over time.

RD 5, Pick 148: WR Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Last week, I went with Nevada WR Romeo Doubs. This week, I'm going with the big-bodied, big potential receiver from down the road at Clemson, Justyn Ross. Ross posted 1,000 yards receiving as a true freshman and followed that up with 865 yards in year two. Unfortunately, he missed the entire 2020 season due to a neck and spinal issue. Had that not popped up, we'd likely be talking about Ross as one of the top receivers in this draft class. Great value here in the fifth round.

RD 6, Pick 197: S Nick Grant (Virginia)

Grant played corner at Virginia, but I think a lot of teams seeing him playing safety at the next level. He's a sure tackler in space, moves sideline to sideline fluently, and can play the ball really well in the air. Adding depth in the back end of the defense in the back end of the draft makes a lot of sense for the Panthers.

RD 7, Pick 244: EDGE Ali Fayad (Western Michigan)

Fayad offers versatility as a 3-4 outside backer or edge rusher in a 4-3. This guy absolutely tore it up in the MAC over the past five years totaling 159 tackles, 53 tackles for loss, and 28.5 tackles for loss. This past season, Fayad racked up 17.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Plain and simple, this kid lives in the backfield.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.