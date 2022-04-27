Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers 2022 7-Round Mock Draft 8.0

Each Sunday, I'll be releasing a new Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft. Mock trades are now possible in these weekly mocks.

RD 1, Pick 6: QB Kenny Pickett (Pitt)

If it were up to me and I was choosing a quarterback, it would be Malik Willis. But I'm not the one making the pick. Scott Fitterer and Matt Rhule are. They are so desperate to add a quarterback to the roster and want one that can truly push Darnold for the starting job. Not to mention, everything that I've heard over the last 48 hours is that if it comes down to a decision between Pickett of Willis, Pickett is the pick. Do I agree with it? Not necessarily, but that's what I'm hearing.

RD 4, Pick 137: EDGE Myjai Sanders (Cincinnati)

When you lose Haason Reddick, you have to have a plan to replace him. Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr. will each have their chance to do so at their respective positions, but snagging Sanders in the fourth round would be hard to pass up. Sanders didn't have as much success sacking the quarterback in 2021 (2.5 sacks), but he also had more double teams to deal with. At 6'5", 258 pounds, he has the same long, lanky build to that of Brian Burns.

RD 5, Pick 144: LB Damone Clark (LSU)

The Panthers have no idea what is going to happen with Damien Wilson's legal situation, but they plan on adding to that level of the defense anyways. Almost went with the nearby D'Marco Jackson of App State, but went with Clark instead. Over the last three years at LSU, Clark tallied 248 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and an intercepion.

RD 5, Pick 149: OL Cade Mays (Tennessee)

After passing on a tackle in the first round, this means the Panthers could roll with Brady Christensen at left tackle. Cade Mays isn't going to start day one but sitting behind Bradley Bozeman or Pat Elflein could do him well. Carolina needs more depth along the offensive line and at this point in the draft, Mays makes a lot of sense.

RD 6, Pick 199: S Verone McKinley III (Oregon)

McKinley has really good hands and instincts and it shows up on tape. During his time at Oregon, he recorded 11 interceptions and 10 pass breakups. The Panthers would like to strengthen the back end of the secondary and allow Jeremy Chinn to play more down in the box.

RD 7. Pick 242: OL Alec Lindstrom (Boston College)

At one point, Lindstrom was viewed as a potential 3rd-4th round pick but has since slipped into the latter part of day three. Snagging him in the seventh round would be pretty good value and it would give the Panthers some depth at center/guard. He won't need to play right away and that's a good thing for his development.

