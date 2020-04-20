Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 2.0

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Over the course of the last two seasons, Brown has improved his draft stock by collecting 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He’s been a fixture for the Auburn front seven with his ability to disrupt things in the backfield.

Even at 6-foot-5 and 318-pounds, Brown has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage and can move around very easily. Although his immediate impact will be felt in plugging up the run game, he has a knack to put pressure on the quarterback and effect throws.

Round 2, Pick 38: CB A.J. Terrell (Clemson)

Terrell didn’t fare well in the national championship game vs LSU, but was going up against the nation’s best receiver in Ja’Marr Chase. He has a lot of upside, but will need some to time to grow into a reliable NFL corner. There’s a lot to like here and the Panthers need to rebuild their secondary.

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Bryce Hall (Virginia)

Carolina will need to add some young, promising talent to the secondary and Bryce Hall can be that guy. The only red flag with him is him missing the final six games of the 2019 season with an ankle injury. If he recovers as expected, he's a great pick in round three. He finished the 2018 season with 62 tackles, two interceptions and 21 pass breakups. This dude can cover and cover well.

Round 4, Pick 113: OL Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin)

Biadasz is rising up the draft boards and could even be taken in the second or third round, but if he falls, Carolina cannot afford to pass up on him. He's probably a little more NFL-ready then Ben Bredeson of Michigan and would be an immediate boost to the big fellas up front.

Round 5, Pick 148: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Florida)

Carolina has Brian Burns, but he needs a counterpart. Garvin can come in and fill in the role of Bruce Irvin, even as a sixth rounder. He's a dynamic player that can create negative plays consistently- just look back at his last two seasons in Miami where he totaled 10.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss.

Round 5, Pick 152: DL James Lynch (Baylor)

If you want to talk about a guy who saw a major rise in draft stock, this is the guy. A year ago, Lynch wasn’t even on NFL scouts' radars. Fast forward one year later and he’s able to forgo his senior season and cash in on his draft stock while it's high. He finished this past season with 41 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Round 6, Pick 184: LB Mykal Walker (Fresno State)

Walker is a first-timer on my mock draft and although he still has a lot to prove, I really like what he shows on film, despite being a third day pick. He has played both defensive end and linebacker, so he can counter Brian Burns on the opposite side or be a serviceable backup to him. Over the last two seasons, he has accounted for 182 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

Round 7, Pick 221: RB Darius Anderson (TCU)

For the Panthers' final pick in the draft, I'm going to give Christian McCaffrey a little help here. Anderson was never a true featured back at TCU, but showed promise throughout his career. Although the Horned Frogs didn't utilize him a ton in the passing game, he's got the ability to be a two-way threat, which is exactly the style of back that the Panthers are looking for.

