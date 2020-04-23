Schuyler Callihan's Carolina Panthers Seven-Round Mock Draft 5.0

Round 1, Pick 12: CB C.J. Henderson - Florida (Projected Trade with Raiders) *

I have a strong gut feeling that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to want to trade up for QB Jordan Love and I see the Panthers being open to move back five spots and acquire more picks in return.

Henderson is one of the best cover corners in this year's draft and with the departure of James Bradberry, the Panthers desperately need to get a guy to lock up the best receivers in a tough NFC South division.

Round 2, Pick 38: DL Ross Blacklock (TCU)

Since I have Carolina trading back in the first round, they'll need to go interior defensive line here in the second round. Blacklock is an intriguing player that looks the part of an NFL starting defensive lineman. He does a really good job in plugging up run gaps and creates a lot of negative plays.

Round 3, Pick 69: WR/TE Chase Claypool (Notre Dame)

The Panthers must find a way to replace Greg Olsen and they haven't found the solution just yet. Claypool (6'4", 230 lbs) has lined up at wide receiver at Notre Dame, but his big frame could see him shift to tight end. Regardless, this gives the Panthers a reliable target over the middle of the field.

Round 3, Pick 80: S Kyle Dugger - Lenoir-Rhyne (Pick from Projected Raiders Trade)

Dugger has become the top Division II prospect in this year's draft, despite only playing in seven games this past season. He impressed folks at the combine and earned himself a 6.34 prospect grade by NFL.com, stating that he would be a starter within his first two seasons. At the combine, Dugger ran a 4.49 40-yard dash, threw up 17 reps on the bench press, had a vertical jump of 42 inches and a broad jump of 134 inches.

Round 4, Pick 113: EDGE Alex Highsmith (Charlotte)

The Panthers could get a real steal in the middle round from right in their backyard with Alex Highsmith. He spent two years at linebacker before making the switch to defensive end. His game is very similar to Brian Burns', but doesn't have a lot of tape against the big boys. If the Panthers land him, fans should be excited because this guy will turn into a stud at the next level.

Round 5, Pick 148: DL James Lynch (Baylor)

If you want to talk about a guy who saw a major rise in draft stock, this is the guy. A year ago, Lynch wasn’t even on NFL scouts' radars. Fast forward one year later and he’s able to forgo his senior season and cash in on his draft stock while it's high. He finished this past season with 41 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks.

Round 5, Pick 152: OL Kyle Murphy (Rhode Island) *

Murphy has played all over the offensive line during his time at Rhode Island. He's played both tackle spots, center, is capable of pulling and is extremely mobile for an offensive lineman. Carolina needs help on the interior of the offensive line, so I would expect him to make the move full-time seamlessly.

Round 6, Pick 184: RB Patrick Taylor Jr. (Memphis)

Taylor only appeared in six games in 2019 due to a foot injury, but still had a strong season rushing for 4.5 yards per carry. In 2018, Taylor rushed for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey needs some help in the backfield, and I think Taylor would be a nice compliment.

Round 7, Pick 221: S Tanner Muse (Clemson)

Muse is a big, physical safety that plays at a high speed for his size (6'2", 230 pounds). He's a versatile player and can line up at several different spots, including even moving down to play linebacker. This could be a late-round steal for Carolina.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.