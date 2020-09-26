Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers

Bill Riccette: Chargers 20, Panthers 13

The Panthers’ issues on the interior of the offensive line continue to haunt them as LA rattles Teddy Bridgewater with Joey Bosa and Linval Joseph. Without Christian McCaffrey, the Chargers can focus a bit more attention to DJ Moore and Robby Anderson. On the flip side, LA continues their solid start running the football as the Panthers could struggle to find an answer for Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley.

Jason Hewitt: Chargers 35, Panthers 17

Based on what I’ve seen over the past two weeks, I simply don’t trust this team to win a west coast game against this highly formidable opponent. The Panthers defense will likely struggle against the likes of Ekeler and Allen, and their McCaffrey-less offense isn’t convincing enough to last with the Chargers in a shootout.

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 23, Chargers 20

If there is a game the Panthers are going to win during Christian McCaffrey's absence, it's this one. Despite the several question marks surrounding the offense, I think they will find ways to still move the football and be efficient enough to win. With that said, I think this is more of a defensive game and I'll go as far as even saying the Panthers get a defensive score. With rookie quarterback Justin Herbert starting for the Chargers, I think you'll see this defense play with a lot more confidence and it will be the best we've seen them through three games.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.