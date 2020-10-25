SI.com
AllPanthers
Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

Schuyler Callihan

Schuyler Callihan: Saints 24, Panthers 20

Before Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) and Emmanuel Sanders (COVID list) were ruled out, I had the Saints winning 31-20 with a late touchdown by Carolina to make it look better than it really was. With those two out, I think it sort of evens things out a bit as the Panthers will be without safety Juston Burris (ribs) and CB Rasul Douglas (COVID list). Now, I feel this game will be extremely competitive from start to finish but the Panthers just won't be able to finish in the red zone enough (again) to be able to pull out the victory.

Bill Riccette: Saints 27, Panthers 21

This one is tough and I almost pulled the trigger on the upset with the Saints not having Thomas or Sanders. But I have a funny feeling Alvin Kamara is going to tear apart the Panthers defense and this could be a coming out party for Tre’Quan Smith, especially with the Panthers getting shorthanded at the cornerback position and not having Juston Burris or Rasul Douglas. As much as I’d love to pick the upset, I can’t bring myself to do it.

Jason Hewitt: Saints 28, Panthers 21

Even though they will be down at the wide receiver position, I don’t see Carolina being able to stop Alvin Kamara in both the running and passing game. That headache alone will open Brees’ passing game, regardless of who lines up at wideout. Also, the Panthers still haven’t figured out how to score touchdowns in the red zone. Assuming that they don’t fix that this Sunday, it’s going to be really difficult to keep up with the Saints if they are not able to score the easy points.

Josh Altorfer: Saints 28, Panthers 20

The Saints coming out of a bye week is not something any team wants to face. The good news is that they will be without Michael Thomas. The bad news is they still have Alvin Kamara and the running game is where the Panthers’ defense has really struggled this season. Teddy Bridgewater and the offense will have to play a nearly flawless game to pull off the upset.

