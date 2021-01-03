Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

Schuyler Callihan: Saints 23, Panthers 21

The Saints will be without their entire running back room for this game due to COVID-19 contact tracing and the Panthers will be without their top two running backs Christian McCaffrey (thigh) and Mike Davis (ankle). It'll be a struggle at times for these two teams to move the ball and score but both teams have the ability to be efficient in the passing game. Carolina doesn't have much to play for other than to end the season on a high note and some guys fighting for a contract extension. I think the Saints will be challenged by Carolina but will escape Charlotte with a close win.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 20, Saints 7

I have Carolina winning 20-7 to finish the season. The Saints are going to be without their entire RB unit, which will make it much easier for the Panthers defense to make plays. I believe that the team will finish strong despite their struggles this season. There isn’t much at stake for either team and New Orleans has the playoffs ahead of them, so I believe that this will be Carolina’s Super Bowl.

Josh Altorfer: Saints 27, Panthers 20

This game got a little more interesting with the news that Alvin Kamara won’t be playing. Still, I don’t see Carolina coming away with a victory against the far superior team. People forget that New Orleans’ defense is one of the best in the NFL and has really carried them a lot this season. The Panthers will play a competitive game as they have all year but will ultimately come up short one final time.

Bill Riccette: Saints 20, Panthers 17

No running backs make this quite interesting for the Saints, but Ty Montgomery can still be a useful weapon and Taysom Hill is always out there. The Panthers have shown fight all season long and will finish on the same note, but the Saints do their part in trying to get the NFC’s top seed

