Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs New York Jets

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 30, Jets 13

I believe Zach Wilson is going to be really good, I really do. But I just don't see him having much success against a very solid Panthers defense. Brian Burns and Haason Reddick will rush him into making some bad decisions and the guys in the secondary will take advantage of it. Sam Darnold has continued to say this is just another game but in his head, he knows what this game means to him. He's going to leave it all out there on the field and show the Jets that they gave up on him too soon. I have the Panthers big in this one.

Jason Hewitt: Panthers 21, Jets 13

This is an exciting matchup between two young, developing teams. As of right now, the Panthers are slightly more developed on both sides of the ball, which is why I believe that they will defeat the Jets this Sunday. Things look promising for the Jets’ future with Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson looking to change a seemingly unstable franchise, but I just don’t see them beating Carolina at their current state. (Side note: Pay attention to the matchup between Brian Burns and Mekhi Becton. It may determine the outcome of this game.)

Matt Welch: Panthers 17, Jets 10

I think Carolina gets the Week 1 win over the Jets due in large part to the Panthers' pass rush against a rookie QB in his first NFL start. I think the Panthers' offense is going to be a little slow to start, leaning on Christian McCaffrey and the run game to let Sam Darnold get settled in. I don’t foresee big-time games out of anyone on the offensive side for that reason, but I think Carolina forces at least two turnovers and tallies at least three sacks.

Jeff Haseley: Panthers 24, Jets 20

Sam Darnold starts off the season with a win over his former team collecting 270 yards passing with two touchdown passes (McCaffrey, Marshall). A key interception on the final drive by Juston Burris sealed the win for Carolina (1-0), who will face New Orleans (0-1) in Week 2.

Matt Alquiza: Panthers 31, Jets 20

Sam Darnold throws for 300+ yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Panthers cruise past his old team. The defense shows up to play as well as a packed Bank of America stadium energizes the team in their first full-capacity home game in almost two years. The Panthers aren’t going to have too many easy wins this season, but this will be one of them.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.