Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 23

Everyone is expecting Tampa Bay to just roll in and dominate Carolina after getting blown out by New Orleans on Sunday Night Football. I don't really put too much stock into Tom Brady being pissed off. The Panthers are just as ticked off after losing four straight games and this team is competitive in every single game. If Carolina's defense can find a way to force a couple of turnovers, I really believe the Panthers can steal this game away from the Buccaneers. With that said, I don't have a lot of faith in the defense in doing so, so I'm going with Tampa Bay by a hair.

Jason Hewitt: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 10

I don’t see how this Panthers team will be able to keep up with this motivated Tampa squad. McCaffrey not being available definitely doesn’t favor the Panthers either. Mike Davis still creates an impact, but McCaffrey’s presence was greatly felt last week and it will be missed. The Panthers defense struggled in its last meeting against the Bucs, and I don’t see that changing. There are too many advantages that the Bucs have on both sides in my opinion.

Josh Altorfer: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 24

It’s tough to bet against Tom Brady after a loss but Tampa Bay looked really bad last week. As crazy as it sounds the key to Carolina winning this game could actually be stopping the Bucs’ rushing attack. The Panthers have been playing extremely well on offense lately and I think they have just enough to squeak out the victory.

Bill Riccette: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 21

I sense a closer game than the first meeting. I expect Carolina to use Mike Davis like they did when he originally stepped in for Christian McCaffrey in Week 2. And here’s hoping the team gets DJ Moore back in the mix again. He’s been unusually quiet in recent weeks.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.