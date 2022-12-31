Score Predictions for Panthers at Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 19

Carolina's run game has either been dominant or non-existent. Last week, the Panthers rushed for a franchise-record 320 yards which followed up a poor outing against the Steelers where they only amassed 21 yards on the ground. Tampa Bay's defense has been hit or miss against the run, but in a game that has Carolina on the verge of being eliminated, I expect the Panthers' big fellas up front to control the line of scrimmage and extend this division race into the final week of the season. The Panthers sweep Tom Brady and the Bucs and ride into Week 18 with a chance to win the division.

Matt Alquiza: Buccaneers 23, Panthers 16

This is the most important Panthers game in almost five years. A chance to seize control of the division and slay the GOAT. I don't think this ends well for Carolina. Unfortunately, Tom Brady has proven for decades that he comes through in these spots and he'll will Tampa to victory in a close game. I’m predicting a late Brady TD to Mike Evans seals it

Tyler Ball: Panthers 24, Buccaneers 21

With everything on the line in the NFC South, the final two games will determine if the Panthers will make any kind of a run in the postseason. For this game, the Panthers are going to need to find ways to plug gaps up the middle to stop the run game, but most importantly get Tom Brady out of his element by disturbing his rhythm. Over the past few seasons when Brady’s rhythm is off, his throws are short and wide, which is prime for a hungry defense to bat away or pick a pass off. The one wild card player I’m eager to see is the return of Josh Norman, who was signed to bring his experience and leadership to the defense after Jaycee Horn suffered an injury at the end of the Detroit Lions game. Norman brings some elements from the former glory days of the Carolina Panthers, including his mental toughness and ability to get into the heads of whoever he is covering. Only time will tell how Norman’s speed, agility, and reading offenses will hold up after sitting out all season, but I’m willing to bet being reunited with former coach Steve Wilks and the pressure of facing the GOAT Tom Brady in a close race to win the NFC South will be the spark he needs to compete at a high level.

