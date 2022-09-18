Score Predictions for Panthers at Giants

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 23, Giants 21

I know everyone is concerned about how bad the Panthers' run defense looked last week, but Cleveland may have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and Carolina wasn't the only team that had trouble tackling in Week 1. It'll be another slow start for Baker Mayfield and co. but they'll put together a big third quarter and hold on for their first win of the season.

Matt Alquiza: Panthers 24, Giants 20

The Giants are riding high off the best New York football moment in years, but that high will wear off quickly on Sunday. The Panthers were up and (mostly) down against Cleveland, but the second half offensive apart was very encouraging. With the Giants down their two starting pass-rushers, Baker Mayfield will have time to make throws to his talented skill players and take advantage of a decent matchup. The defense will force a few Daniel Jones turnovers and Carolina will walk away with a much-needed victory.

Jarrett Bailey: Giants 24, Panthers 17

There seems to be a real culture change in New York, which is more than can be said about Carolina. If Matt Rhule actually gives Christian McCaffrey the ball this week, I like the Panthers' chances more. That said, Brian Daboll seems like a real coach, their defense looks solid. I like the Giants.

Matt Welch: Panthers 17, Giants 10

I don’t think this Giants team has the offense to push completely through Carolina’s defense. On the other hand, the Panthers found some good things late against Cleveland last week. The offense has the chance to be balanced in Carolina, but the play-calling needs to follow suit. I know Christian McCaffrey has been injury prone, but he needs to see more touches. If the offense can get the ball out to its playmakers in space, it could have enough momentum to get past the Giants. It could easily swing the other way if the defense decides to lay an egg.

Tyler Ball: Panthers 24, Giants 23

This will be a solid battle as well as a reunion for former Panthers kicker Graham Gano. Now that the dust has settled from week one, I predict Baker Mayfield will dial in and throw more bombs providing better field position and a higher chance of converting points. This game will come down to three things for the Panthers: 1. Defense playing smart zone coverage on 3rd down. 2. Protection for Mayfield. 3. Smart play-calling. If Christian McCaffrey and Mayfield can move the ball in chunks of yards, they should be able to manage the clock and put points on the board for the win. This could be a fun game to watch.

