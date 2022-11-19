Score Predictions for Panthers at Ravens

Schuyler Callihan: Ravens 23, Panthers 10

It only took 11 weeks but Carolina finally found it's identity. Better late than never, right? This week that identity will be put to the test against one of the most physical teams in the entire league, Baltimore. The Panthers want to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball upwards of 30 times, and play solid defense. The problem is, the Ravens have been doing this for years and have excelled at it. Can Carolina beat Baltimore at its own game? I don't think so.

Ian Black: Ravens 27, Panthers 17

The Panthers are bringing Baker Mayfield back to the helm after PJ Walker’s injury, which has not been a successful lineup choice so far this season for Carolina. The Ravens sport the third-best offense in the league based on DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), and their defense is in the top half of the league as well. As long as Lamar Jackson is playing (questionable, illness), Carolina is gonna have a tough time keeping up on Sunday.

Matt Alquiza: Ravens 31, Panthers 14

This game will look more similar to Cincinnati than Atlanta. Unfortunately for the Panthers, Lamar Jackson had his second kid this week and he will harness his dad strength to eviscerate a depleted Carolina defense. Baker Mayfield hasn’t done much under center to give Panthers fan any confidence and today won’t do anything to change that.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.