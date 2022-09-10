Score Predictions for Panthers vs Browns

Matt Alquiza: Panthers 19, Browns 17

Carolina will struggle to limit Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, but Jacoby Brissett will also struggle with the Panthers' stout defense. Mayfield, McCaffrey, and DJ Moore will make enough plays to keep the Panthers' offense moving and Carolina will win an ugly, low-scoring game in a rainy week one home game.

Jarrett Bailey: Panthers 23, Browns 13

Aside from the obvious “Baker Mayfield revenge game” angle, the Panthers are just in a better position to succeed. They have more weapons than Cleveland, and their defense looks fantastic on paper. Jacoby Brissett isn’t going to keep the Browns above water, and the Panthers will start the season 1-0.

Ian Black: Panthers 17, Browns 13

I’m expecting a lower-scoring slogfest. The fewer possessions in this game, the more it will tilt in Cleveland’s favor. Keying in on Chubb/Hunt, who is probably the most talented backfield duo in the league, early could make this Browns offense pretty limited with Brissett at the helm. Getting ahead early should be paramount.

Matt Welch: Panthers 24, Browns 20

Baker Mayfield is going to be out for revenge - everyone knows that. I don’t think he’ll be super sharp, but I think he’ll have enough edge to edge his former team. The defense should have an easy road with a Browns offense that has no identity outside of a running game. Panthers start 1-0.

Jeff Haseley: Panthers 28, Browns 20

I have a good feeling about this game for Carolina. They have the better offense and if the defense can do a decent job of stopping the run, I think they win this game. If Carolina gets out to an early lead it could cause Cleveland to abandon the run game, which won't bode well for them. This game will be won or lost on how well the Browns are able to run the ball. If Baker Mayfield moves the ball as he did against Buffalo in the third preseason game, I like the chances of a few scores before the half. The addition of Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore may be too much for Cleveland to handle. Look for Carolina to get the ball out quickly to minimize the pass rush. Carolina gets a Week 1 win, thanks to a strong effort on defense and success when they need it on offense.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.