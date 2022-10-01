Score Predictions for Panthers vs Cardinals

Schuyler Callihan: Cardinals 21, Panthers 17

The Panthers played well on defense and special teams last week but the offense is still a mess. The Cardinal defense is better than the numbers suggest as they've faced some of the best offenses the NFL has to offer to this point. Based on what we've seen so far, I'd trust Kyler Murray over Baker Mayfield. Give me the Cardinals.

Matt Welch: Cardinals 24, Panthers 17

The Panthers may have eked out a win against a banged-up Saints team, but it would be more fueled by the defense than the offense. If Carolina’s defense can find a few more stops in itself, this score could easily go the other way. But I don’t see the Panthers' offense being the driving factor any time soon. And the defense will be chasing Kyler Murray around all game, so that’ll be fun *insert eye roll here*. I’ve yet to see what I need to pick these Panthers to win.

Jarrett Bailey: Cardinals 24, Panthers 16

Carolina took advantage of a bad Saints offense, and their run game looked really solid. That said, Baker Mayfield has yet to find any rhythm, going 12-of-25. The Cardinals are struggling in their own right, and it feels as if Kliff Kingsbury’s seat is getting warmer by the week. Nevertheless, I believe in Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense more than that of Carolina, and their defense will do enough to get the job done.

Matt Alquiza: Panthers 27, Cardinals 19

If there was ever a get-right game for the Carolina offense, this is the one. The Cardinals' defense is bad (and that’s being generous), and Baker/McAdoo should be able to exploit it. Look for a big game from DJ Moore to quiet some of the haters. On the other side of the ball, the Panther's defense is fast enough and disciplined enough to contain Kyler Murray. I’m expecting another big game from Luvu and Chinn as they’re the two best bets Carolina has at stopping this Cardinals offense. Carolina has owned Arizona since 2015 and that isn’t stopping quite yet.

Ian Black: Panthers 20, Cardinals 16

The Cardinals' offense is all sorts of banged up, and the defense has been one of the worst units in the NFL so far. The Panthers once again find themselves scheduled against the right team at the right time, similar to last week’s matchup against a banged-up New Orleans. If the Panthers are able to slow the pace and limit possessions for the opposition, the odds will tip much more in their favor.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.