Score Predictions for Panthers vs Lions

Schuyler Callihan: Lions 21, Panthers 20

Carolina opens the game with a 10-0 lead but surrenders 21 unanswered and has to fight back in the fourth quarter before ultimately falling short. I do believe D'Onta Foreman and the Panthers' run game gets back on track but for the first time this season, Sam Darnold will throw not just one interception but two. The sloppy day from Sam will be a big reason why the Lions stay hot, winning their fourth in a row and seventh of the last eight.

Matt Welch: Panthers 24, Lions 17

Talk about a premier Christmas Eve matchup *insert eye roll here*. These two struggling teams should actually provide a decent matchup but not one that will bring in the ratings. The Panthers still somehow control their own destiny and are looking to rebound from a dreadful outcome a week ago. The run game should get back on track but the offense can’t become one-dimensional. That means Sammy D is gonna have to throw the ball down the field. Defensively, a solid game should be enough to secure this one. Not many bad matchups here for Carolina.

Matt Alquiza: Lions 22, Panthers 17

Today will be the coldest home game in the history of the Panthers and the fans will leave with coal in their stockings. Detroit has an elite run defense, which means Sam Darnold will need to win the game with his arm, which he has proven unable to do. Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown will be able to make enough plays to keep Carolina away and continue the Lions' push to the playoffs

