Score Predictions for Panthers vs Steelers

Schuyler Callihan: Panthers 19, Steelers 13

This game will have an AFC North feel to it. A physical, low-scoring game that turns into a dogfight. The way Carolina has been running the ball of late, it's hard for me to go against them. They have fully committed to pounding the rock and are getting roughly five yards a clip with the defense knowing what's coming. It's impressive, to say the least. Carolina gets two field goals from Eddy Pineiro in the fourth quarter to break a 13-13 tie and win the game.

Matt Welch: Panthers 24, Steelers 17

This Panthers team seems to be playing much harder under Steve Wilks, and they’re going against a beat-up Steelers team. That’s a recipe for success. The running game is very unselfish lately, giving Sam Darnold an opportunity to manage games. They’ll need that if DJ Moore can’t go or is still a little sluggish with injury. The defense will need to play its game and keep this under-producing Steelers offense at bay. Very winnable game for the Panthers, who could somehow still make a run at the playoffs.

Tyler Ball: Panthers 28, Steelers 21

The Steve Wilks era is underway in Charlotte and the fans are loving it. His adjustments to the coaching strategy seem to be meshing with the players and staff. He coined a new mantra “Protect the Bank”, which has put new life into the players and fan base across the Carolinas. However, for them to do so, keep an eye out for two things, 1. How well the O-Line can open things up for the run game to take chunks of yardage. This could also mean a good rotation of RBs to keep everyone fresh for when the Steelers' D-Line gets tired and at risk of making mistakes. The Steelers rank 15th in the league in run defense, allowing 115 yards per game. On that note, the other thing the Panthers need to do is dial in on defense and let “Thieves Ave” go to work. Look out for playmakers Brian Burns, and Frankie Luvu to come out and pressure the quarterback, leaving a greater chance for inaccurate throws just waiting to be picked off. I'm interested to see if Darnold will have the confidence to throw some deep passes in the second half after two quarters of building rhythm. This should be a fun one to watch.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.