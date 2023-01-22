Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Bengals at Bills

Score Prediction: Bills 33, Bengals 30

I could truly see this game going either way and I give Cincinnati more of a chance in this one just because of how well they've played lately. Josh Allen has had some turnover issues over the last four weeks and if that pops up again today, it could be trouble. Ultimately, this game will come down to which defense can make the big stop late in the game and that's where I put my faith in Buffalo. Give me the Bills.

Spread Prediction: Bengals +4.5

As I mentioned above, I think Cincinnati can keep this one tight throughout. The line is pretty much right where it needs to be and because my score prediction pushes right up against the point spread, it's probably not a strong play from me. That said, the Bengals have covered 12 of its last 15 games, so that gives me some assurance.

Over/Under Prediction: OVER 48.5

I know this is a pretty high total for an NFL playoff game but honestly? I'm a little shocked it's not higher. These two quarterbacks? These star receivers? Yeah, I don't want any part of the under here. This is the play in this game. The over has cashed in three of the last four for Cincinnati and in four of the last five for Buffalo.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.