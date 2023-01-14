Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Chargers at Jaguars

Score Prediction: Jaguars 24, Chargers 23

DUUUUVALLLLL! Postseason football is back in Jacksonville for the first time since, you guessed it, the Blake Bortles era. This time around, the Jags actually have one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, although he still has a lot to prove. I get Justin Herbert is a stud in his own right but something about Brandon Staley coaching the Chargers has me going with the home dog here.

Spread Prediction: Jaguars +2.5

I know I pegged this to be a one-point game but the likelihood of it ending that way is slim. That said, I would not only take the points with Jacksonville but go ahead and throw some action on the moneyline. If you feel confident enough in the Jags keeping it close, then you should feel like they can win the game.

Over/Under Prediction: UNDER 47.5

This number is exactly where it should be, in my opinion. I don't see a strong enough play to warrant any type of action here but if you're wanting my take, I'd lean to the under. Five of Jacksonville's last six games played in January have stayed under and four of the last six Chargers games have done the same.

