Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs Las Vegas Raiders

Score Prediction: Bengals 28, Raiders 24

This is truly a toss-up game for me as I could see it going either way. The Raiders are coming off of the emotional high of beating the Chargers in overtime just to make it in to the playoffs. Cincinnati rested its starters in Week 18, so you have to worry if there will be any signs of rust early on. I think the Raiders will control most of this game but a couple of key plays late will lead to the Bengals pulling it out and advancing to the divisional round.

Spread Prediction: Raiders +5.5

There's a chance this gets to six before kickoff, so I would hold out on placing a bet on it until we get a little closer to the start of this one. As high-powered as the Bengals offense is, this is a whole new territory for this young group. The Raiders haven't made it to the postseason since 2016 but they are certainly more experienced and have a veteran quarterback who has been through it all this year. Although I have the Bengals winning the game, I'd consider sprinkling a little on the Raiders moneyline at +200.

Over/Under Prediction: Over - 48.5

Both of these offenses can score and let's face it, the Raiders defense isn't very good. They gave up six fourth down conversions to the Chargers last week in crunch time and if we're flirting with the total near the end of the game, I don't want to have to put my faith in these two defenses, especially Las Vegas.

