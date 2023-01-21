Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Jaguars at Chiefs

Score Prediction: Chiefs 31, Jaguars 17

Trevor Lawrence threw four picks and was still able to lead his team to victory. It's unlikely he turns it over that much again but any one turnover will prove to be costly with Pat Mahomes on the other side. It might be a slow start for the Chiefs but they'll pull away early in the third quarter.

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -7.5

The Jags are 5-1 ATS in their last six games but don't let that fool you. Two of those covers came against the Titans and Jets, who each fell apart in the second half of the season. Another cover came against the Houston Texans, who, let's be honest, threw in the towel a long time ago. I'm pretty confident Kansas City can win this one by two scores.

Over/Under Prediction: 53

I know the Chiefs' offense will show up, the question is will Jacksonville's? It's the first road playoff game for Trevor Lawrence and much of this young Jags team. And for that first game to be at Arrowhead makes it even more challenging when trying to make checks at the line. I'll take the under.

