Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

Score Prediction: Packers 29, 49ers 24

I hate to say it but I think this is the end of the road for the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to the season, they were my darkhorse pick to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. For whatever reason, a lot of folks forgot how good this team was. Injuries depleted them a year ago which is what led to them missing out on the postseason.

Spread Prediction: 49ers +6

The Packers win the game but they'll get a good fight out of the 49ers. This reminds me of the type of game that Green Bay had against Baltimore and Cleveland where they have a two-score lead in the 2nd half, but San Francisco just keeps hanging around. This line is down to 5.5 in some places, so be sure to shop around for a six - it could make all the difference.

Over/Under Prediction: Over 47.5

The Packers and 49ers feature two of the top defensive units in the league. That said, it makes sense to take the over, right? Nope. The Packers have notched 30 points or more in six of their last seven games and if the Niners want to move on, they're going to have to keep pace.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.