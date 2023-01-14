Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Seahawks at 49ers

Score Prediction: 49ers 23, Seahawks 13

The Seahawks and Geno Smith are a fantastic story but they don't have the offensive firepower to match what San Francisco has even with a third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy. This feels like a day where Seattle's offense struggles and if that's the case, it could be worse than what I'm predicting.

Spread Prediction: 49ers -9.5

Maybe I'm just siding with the trends here but there's something to be said when you have two teams doing extremely well and poor covering the spread this late in the season. The Niners are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games while the Seahawks are 1-7 ATS over that span.

Over/Under Prediction: UNDER 42

Everything points to the over here. A mixture of Seattle's young defense, San Francisco's explosive offense, and trends should be the perfect formula for an over, right? Not today. I see the Niners getting out to a comfortable lead and getting conservative relying on its ground game and defense to do much of the work. They feel if they can shorten the game, Seattle stands no chance. I'll take the under.

