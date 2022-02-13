Skip to main content

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals

Picks for today's Super Bowl.

Score prediction: Rams 31, Bengals 27

Over the last two weeks, my gut says this is the Bengals year. For whatever reason, it just feels like they are destined to win the Super Bowl out of nowhere. That said, I just can't get myself to pick the Bengals. The Rams defense is loaded with talent at every level, but most importantly, the front seven. Cincinnati's offensive line is really bad and at some point Joe Burrow is not going to be able to make plays without protection. Rams win it with back-to-back scores in the final five minutes.

Spread prediction: Rams -4

Although I have the score landing right on the number, I'm going to go with the Rams on the spread. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company will have success moving the ball but I'd put my faith in the LA defense to come up with multiple stops and getting to Burrow. I could also see this game with the Rams winning by 6 or 7, so Rams is the play. 

Read More

Over/under prediction: Over 48.5

There's no better way to end what has been a season full of unbelievable finishes then having another unbelievable ending in the biggest game of them all, the Super Bowl. This will be a very low-scoring first half but after Eminem and Snoop Dogg do their thing at halftime, we're going to see score after score after score in an exciting back and forth second half.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2022-02-13 at 12.08.29 PM
GM Report

Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals

just now
Untitled design - 2022-02-12T125906.184
GM Report

Super Bowl LVI Score Predictions: Rams vs Bengals

23 hours ago
USATSI_17480564_168388579_lowres (3)
GM Report

Rhule Building Strong Staff Considering the Circumstances

Feb 12, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-02-11T001353.247
GM Report

Grading the 2021 Carolina Panthers Wide Receivers

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_16973917_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Utah LB Devin Lloyd

Feb 11, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-02-10 at 10.09.17 PM
News

Sam Mills to be Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_16885526_168388579_lowres
GM Report

90 Prospects in 90 Days: Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17404005_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Re-Sign Long Snapper J.J. Jansen

Feb 9, 2022