Score, Spread, & Over/Under Predictions for Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs Bengals

Score prediction: Rams 31, Bengals 27

Over the last two weeks, my gut says this is the Bengals year. For whatever reason, it just feels like they are destined to win the Super Bowl out of nowhere. That said, I just can't get myself to pick the Bengals. The Rams defense is loaded with talent at every level, but most importantly, the front seven. Cincinnati's offensive line is really bad and at some point Joe Burrow is not going to be able to make plays without protection. Rams win it with back-to-back scores in the final five minutes.

Spread prediction: Rams -4

Although I have the score landing right on the number, I'm going to go with the Rams on the spread. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and company will have success moving the ball but I'd put my faith in the LA defense to come up with multiple stops and getting to Burrow. I could also see this game with the Rams winning by 6 or 7, so Rams is the play.

Over/under prediction: Over 48.5

There's no better way to end what has been a season full of unbelievable finishes then having another unbelievable ending in the biggest game of them all, the Super Bowl. This will be a very low-scoring first half but after Eminem and Snoop Dogg do their thing at halftime, we're going to see score after score after score in an exciting back and forth second half.

