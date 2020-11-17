SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Shaq Thompson: "We're a Damn Good Football Team, We've Just Got to Play as a Team"

Schuyler Callihan

Following the Carolina Panthers' 46-23 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson laid into the team in the locker room for how bad they performed in the second half. 

"I mean, wouldn't you be embarrassed for that to happen at home?" Thompson told reporters. "I mean, we're a damn good football team but we've got to play as a football team. I was just frustrated. I love my teammates, I love my brothers and I know we're going to turn this thing around."

Carolina was outscored 29-6 in the second half and on several plays were just simply not in the right position pre-snap. Some of these things are very similar tendencies that we saw in the Panthers eight-game losing streak a year ago and in the seven-game losing streak in 2018. Much of the roster was not a part of those rough stretches, but Thompson was and he doesn't want to see this year's streak get to that point.

"We've got to start executing and winning. We got to start winning on third downs, got to start winning on first and second [downs], we've got to start winning our matchups one on one, everything. Once that happens, then things will start changing and we're going to start winning. On the defensive side, we've got to play better for the offense."

The one difference between this year's team and the roster over the last two seasons is this group is extremely young. When you have a good portion of your roster fairly new to the league or to the franchise, you wonder how they take a postgame message like the one Thompson dished out on Sunday. Thompson said he's not worried about how they received the message because he already knows how they will respond.

"I know my teammates will show up Wednesday. I know they're going to show up. That's going to be their response to my message. They're going to show up and we're going to be ready to go."

The Panthers return to practice on Wednesday in preparation for the visiting Detroit Lions, who will make their way to Charlotte this weekend.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The All Panthers staff picks this week's game between Carolina and Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Open as Home Favorites Over Detroit Lions

The Panthers are........favored?

Schuyler Callihan

First Glance at the Detroit Lions

Quick preview of the Carolina Panthers' week 11 opponent

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers May Consider Shutting Down Injured CB Donte Jackson

This would be a huge hit to the secondary, but may not be a bad move

Schuyler Callihan

Rhule Says Teddy Bridgewater's Injury is "Not Significant"

The Panthers may have just caught a huge break with the seriousness of Bridgewater's knee

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Carolina Panthers Sign QB Tommy Stevens to Practice Squad

The Panthers get the guy they've been eyeing up for several months

Schuyler Callihan

Top Performers in the Panthers' Loss to Tampa Bay

Carolina may have lost, but it wasn't because of these guys

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' offense performed in the week 10 loss to the Buccaneers

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Defense vs Tampa Bay

Grading how the Panthers' defense performed in the loss vs Tampa Bay

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Tampa Bay

It's safe to say, he wasn't happy

Schuyler Callihan