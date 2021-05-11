Should Panthers Consider Bringing Back Tre Boston?

Carolina still needs some help in the secondary and re-signing veteran Tre Boston may not be a bad idea.

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers released veteran safety Tre Boston to create more cap space prior to the start of free agency in March. Boston had just signed a three-year, $18-million contract extension last offseason.

Boston served two stints with the Panthers (2014-16, 2019-20). During his time in Carolina, Boston recorded 133 tackles, 25 pass deflections, 13 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, and two fumble recoveries.

Following the first wave of free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft, the one glaring need the Panthers still have on the defensive side of the ball is at safety. Jeremy Chinn had a tremendous rookie season in 2020 but there are major question marks at the other safety spot which currently consists of Juston Burris, Sam Franklin, and Kenny Robinson.

Although the Panthers moved on from Boston, I would not count out the possibility of the team entertaining the idea of bringing him back on a much cheaper, short-term deal.

A few months ago when defensive tackle Kawann Short was released, there were several reports stating that the Panthers would consider bringing Short back on a cheaper deal if things fell in place for both sides. With the additions Carolina has made on the defensive line this offseason, that reunion doesn't seem as likely. However, seeing a reunion with Boston does.

Boston now has one year of experience in Phil Snow's defense and knows what is expected of him. He has a good understanding of the philosophy, terminology, and has familiarity with the current players on the roster. Boston is a Carolina guy and if he has the opportunity to stick with the Panthers, I don't see him passing that up. Not to mention, he has proven to be a vocal leader on the defense and that's something the Panthers' young secondary needs.

A couple of other names to watch in free agency at the safety position are Malik Hooker and Bobby McCain.

