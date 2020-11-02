SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Should the Carolina Panthers Trade for Evan Engram or David Njoku?

Schuyler Callihan

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers could use a little help at the tight end position as both Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz have been almost non-existent in the passing game. The two have only combined for 15 receptions for 119 yards and one touchdown through eight games.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has established a nice rapport with free agent signing Robby Anderson and the other two youngsters DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel, but hasn't displayed much confidence in throwing the ball to either tight end as he has only targeted Thomas and Manhertz a total of 21 times combined. 

The Panthers are set to get back running back Christian McCaffrey so that should help a great deal, but for this offensive attack to be complete, there needs to be more production from that tight end spot. With Carolina sitting at 3-5 nearing the trade deadline, not many would expect to see them being buyers but this could be more of a buy for the future more than the 2020 season. 

Two tight ends that have surfaced in trade rumors are Evan Engram of the New York Giants and David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns. The Panthers are always looking at ways to get better and I wouldn't be shocked if they get into trade talks for either of those two tight ends. 

Njoku has wanted out of Cleveland for a while now and it doesn't look like he's going to play much of a role in the Browns' offense with this new coaching staff. Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant have seen the majority of the playing time. The Browns are looking to deal a frustrated player that doesn't want to be there, so it could be a cheap price for the Panthers. A late round draft pick should do the trick.

As for Engram, he's someone that even though the Giants are listening to offers on, I'm not sold on them actually wanting to deal him just yet. He has a tremendous amount of potential, but he's just lacked consistency throughout his career and has not been as dependable as they had hoped when they drafted him in the first round in 2017. The asking price for Engram may be a bit steeper and may not be something Carolina will be able to pull off. Carolina lacks depth on both sides of the ball and I don't think they will want to risk their future for a tight end who is inconsistent, but has upside. Schematically, Engram is probably the better fit but Njoku seems like a more realistic possibility. 

Teams have until Tuesday, November 3rd at 4 p.m. to make any trades.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Sign WR Shelton Gibson to Practice Squad

Carolina adds to their options at receiver with former Eagle

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Panthers Activate CB Rasul Douglas from COVID List

The Panthers get some much needed help in the secondary

Schuyler Callihan

Looking Ahead: 3 Targets for the Carolina Panthers in 2021 NFL Draft

Who could the Carolina Panthers be eyeing up in next year's draft?

Schuyler Callihan

Updated Odds to win NFC South Division

Can the Carolina Panthers hang in the conversation?

Schuyler Callihan

Odds Released for Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Carolina Panthers find a way to cover?

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Mid-term Report Card: Offense

See how the Panthers offense graded out in the first half of the season.

Josh Altorfer

ESPN FPI Predicts Remainder of Carolina Panthers' Schedule

Carolina is not expected to win many games down the stretch

Schuyler Callihan

Is Teddy Bridgewater Still the Long-Term Answer for the Panthers?

Revisiting the Teddy Bridgewater signing halfway through the season

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for tonight's Carolina Panthers game

Schuyler Callihan

by

Panthers fanclub

Carolina Panthers Week 8 Report Card: Defense

The Panthers defense was gashed during Thursday night's loss to Atlanta

Schuyler Callihan