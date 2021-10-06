Should the Panthers Target Free Agents Stephon Gilmore or Jaylon Smith?

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said he would be "in on every deal". He's got another opportunity to add to the roster with a pair of star players being surprisingly released this week - Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.

The Panthers could use all the help they can get in the secondary with rookie Jaycee Horn out for 2-3 months. Fitterer struck a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last week to acquire former 2020 1st round pick C.J. Henderson to help replace Horn. However, when a player like Gilmore hits the open market, one would think Fitterer is considering bringing him on board.

Gilmore, a Rock Hill, South Carolina native and former South Carolina Gamecock, would have the opportunity to play for the Panthers who are located just 35 minutes from where he grew up. It just makes sense for both sides. Gilmore gets to play essentially in his old backyard on a playoff contender and the Panthers would feel much better about their depth in the secondary.

Gilmore spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills and has spent the last four seasons in New England. The 31-year old veteran has 411 tackles, 114 pass breakups, 25 interceptions, and four Pro Bowls to his name.

As for former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith, it could be a possibility but I'm not so sure the Panthers would bring him in. Yes, Shaq Thompson is dealing with a foot injury but he is not expected to miss an extended period of time. Carolina feels really good about Jermaine Carter, Haason Reddick, and Frankie Luvu being able to get the job done if they are forced to go without Thompson for a game or two. Bringing in Jaylon Smith would help in the weeks that Thompson were to miss but after that, he would likely be relegated to a backup role. I don't see Smith wanting to go to a situation where he's not going to be a full-time starter and the Panthers can't guarantee that.

If the Panthers are to make a play for either of these two, expect it to be for Stephon Gilmore. According to OvertheCap.com, the Panthers have $19.2 million in cap space - the 2nd most in the NFL.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.