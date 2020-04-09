This week, two of the Panthers' NFC South Division rivals unveiled new uniforms for their teams. Both the Atlanta Falcons and Tamp Bay Buccaneers now have new uniforms and social media had a field day with their takes on the uniforms, including Carolina. Even though it was the Falcons special day, the Panthers stole the show.

But this led to us thinking, should the Panthers update their uniforms?

Since joining the NFL in 1995, the Panthers have had, for the most part, the same uniform concept: Carolina Blue, White, and Black jerseys. The white and black jerseys have always had the Carolina Blue strips on the shoulder pads, and the Carolina Blue jerseys have always had black stripes. The number fonts have remained the same aside from some small subtle changes, and the helmets have evolved as the NFL has updated their regulations for protecting their players.

That last time Carolina made any updates to their uniforms was in 2012 when they made very small changes to their logo by adjusting the word font and the shade of blue. Most fans were disappointed at the lack of effort put into the changes. At the beginning of last season, the Panthers switched to Nike's "Vapor Untouchable" model, which the players seemed to enjoy due to they are more lightweight and have no panels on the front which increased mobility and their range of motion. Even though the new Nike uniforms helped with their playing, the style didn't change.

In today's game, teams will do whatever it takes to lure free agents to come play for them and having updated uniforms is something important to players. As the great Deion Sanders said, "If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good."

What do you think, Panthers fans? Is it time to upgrade the uniforms? If so, what type of design would you like to see? What is your personal favorite Panthers jersey ever? Should they go to black helmets? Let us know in the comment section below and interact with us on social media.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and John Pentol at @John_Pentol_