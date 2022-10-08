Skip to main content

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: 49ers -6.5

2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely. 

Over/Under: 39.5

1 Star play on the over: The Niners will be without Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw, which gives me some confidence that Carolina will have more success up front and the tipped passes may not be as big of an issue this week. San Francisco's offense hasn't lit the world on fire either, but this seems like a "get right" week for them as George Kittle is finally getting healthy and the Panthers could be without each of its starting safeties. Lean over.

My picks last season:

ATS: 3-1 (75%)

Over/Unders: 2-2 (50%)

Total: 5-3 (62%)

