Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos

Can the Panthers cover the spread this Sunday?
Author:
Publish date:

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR -3.5

1 Star play on Broncos covering: Not having DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey is going to hurt the Panthers' offense. Anytime you have two of your best players ruled out, it'll hurt you. Carolina has become accustomed to playing without McCaffrey but they expected him to return this week before injuring his quad. This will be a close game that comes all the way down to the end and I don't feel comfortable laying the hook, take the Broncos.

Over/Under: 44.5

1 Star play on the under: This matchup screams offensive struggles and I think it'll be exactly that. There hasn't been enough consistency in the passing game for Denver and not enough consistency in the ground game for Carolina. I hate to say it, but I think this is a first to 20 wins the game. Lean under here, but I'd probably stay away from it.

Our picks

ATS: 8-3

Over/Under: 8-3

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15053545_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos

USATSI_15206719_168388579_lowres (1)
GM Report

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos

USATSI_15215328_168388579_lowres
Game Day

Carolina Panthers Offensive Keys to Victory vs Broncos

USATSI_15278010_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Behind Enemy Lines with Chad Jensen of Mile High Huddle

USATSI_15224705_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Nominate Shaq Thompson for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

USATSI_15228338_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Injury Report/Game Status vs Broncos

USATSI_13849354_168388579_lowres
News

BREAKING: Christian McCaffrey Listed as Doubtful vs Broncos

USATSI_15224637_168388579_lowres
News

Carolina Panthers Activate Three From Reserve/COVID-19 List

USATSI_14930532_168388579_lowres
News

Rock Hill City Council Approves of Panthers HQ, New Practice Facility