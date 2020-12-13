Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR -3.5

1 Star play on Broncos covering: Not having DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey is going to hurt the Panthers' offense. Anytime you have two of your best players ruled out, it'll hurt you. Carolina has become accustomed to playing without McCaffrey but they expected him to return this week before injuring his quad. This will be a close game that comes all the way down to the end and I don't feel comfortable laying the hook, take the Broncos.

Over/Under: 44.5

1 Star play on the under: This matchup screams offensive struggles and I think it'll be exactly that. There hasn't been enough consistency in the passing game for Denver and not enough consistency in the ground game for Carolina. I hate to say it, but I think this is a first to 20 wins the game. Lean under here, but I'd probably stay away from it.

Our picks

ATS: 8-3

Over/Under: 8-3

