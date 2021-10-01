Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Cowboys

Can the Panthers do more than just cover the point spread this week?

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR +4.5

2 Star play on Panthers covering: Regardless of who comes out on top, this will be a tightly contested ballgame. The good on good matchup between the Dallas offense and Carolina defense alone will make for an entertaining game. The Cowboys are on a short week having played on Monday night while Carolina is coming off a mini bye, not playing since last Thursday. I think Carolina is in a great spot here to not only cover but to potentially win the game. I'll say this, the national media won't be sleeping on the Panthers after this Sunday.

Over/Under: 51.5

3 Star play on the under: I understand the thought process of this being an over considering Dallas' poor defense and elite offense but Carolina's defense is for real. I don't see the Cowboys having a ton of success reaching the end zone. This is by far the best defense they will have played. Not to mention, Carolina likes to play clock control ranking 2nd in the NFL in time of possession. The Panthers don't want to get into a shootout. Take the under.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 3-0 (100%)

Over/Unders: 3-0 (100%)

Total: 6-0 (100%)

