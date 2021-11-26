Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Dolphins

    Can the Panthers cover the spread?
    Author:

    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: Panthers -2.5

    1 Star play on the Panthers covering: This one could go either way but the Panthers have played well on the road this season. In fact, they've been much better when they are away from Bank of America Stadium for some reason. This is a play I would stay away from but if you're going to bet it, look in Carolina's direction.

    Read More

    Over/Under: 41.5

    2 Star play on the under: Miami's offense getting a Carolina defense that just got embarrassed the week before? Yeah, I'm looking at the under in this one. On the flip side, the Dolphins are going to blitz Carolina to death and I don't know how well that Panthers' o-line will hold up against it. Couple that in with Cam Newton only being in his 2nd full week of learning the offense, this has all the makings of being a low-scoring affair.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 8-3 (80%)

    Over/Unders: 8-2-1 (72%)

    Total: 16-5-1 (80%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_16745922_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Dolphins

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_15248501_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/25

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16895697_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Haason Reddick Leading OLB's in Pro Bowl Votes

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13473857_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Steve Smith Sr., Sam Mills Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

    22 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-25 at 12.01.45 PM
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Jaycee Horn Update, Cam Already Leading + More

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16895491_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 11/24

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_17207182_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Release Depth Chart vs Dolphins

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16638533_168388579_lowres (1)
    GM Report

    It's Time to Give Brady Christensen a Shot

    Nov 24, 2021