Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Dolphins

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Panthers -2.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: This one could go either way but the Panthers have played well on the road this season. In fact, they've been much better when they are away from Bank of America Stadium for some reason. This is a play I would stay away from but if you're going to bet it, look in Carolina's direction.

Over/Under: 41.5

2 Star play on the under: Miami's offense getting a Carolina defense that just got embarrassed the week before? Yeah, I'm looking at the under in this one. On the flip side, the Dolphins are going to blitz Carolina to death and I don't know how well that Panthers' o-line will hold up against it. Couple that in with Cam Newton only being in his 2nd full week of learning the offense, this has all the makings of being a low-scoring affair.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 8-3 (80%)

Over/Unders: 8-2-1 (72%)

Total: 16-5-1 (80%)

