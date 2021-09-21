Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Texans

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: CAR -7.5

2 Star play on Panthers covering: Even on a short week, I see this being a two-score game. It'll be tight throughout but in the end, the Panthers will pull away and earn their third win of the season. I could see Houston's rushing attack giving the Panthers some trouble but this unit stopped Alvin Kamara in his tracks a week ago. Carolina is the better team, plain and simple.

Over/Under: 43.5

1 Star play on the under: Despite picking up two wins in the first two weeks, the Panthers' offense hasn't been all that explosive. They're averaging 22.5 points per game and with the offensive line a little beat up, I don't see many points being scored from this group, especially on a short week. Houston rookie QB Davis Mills is going to have a heck of a time moving the ball against this stingy Panthers' defense, so I'll lean with the under here.

My picks for the season:

ATS: 2-0 (100%)

Over/Unders: 2-0 (100%)

Total: 4-0 (100%)

