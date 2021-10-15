    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

    Can the Panthers cover the spread and potentially win the game?
    Author:

    Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

    Star ratings:

    1 Star - Not very confident

    2 Star - A little confident

    3 Star - Fairly confident

    4 Star - Very confident

    5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

    Spread: CAR +2.5

    1 Star play on Panthers covering: The Panthers may have dropped two straight but they fell short to a good Cowboys team and blew a two-score lead against the Eagles. If it weren't for turnovers, Carolina could be 5-0 or at the very worst, 4-1. I feel confident the Panthers will figure out some of the offensive issues this week and forget about the points, I would sprinkle a little on the money line. I have a ticked-off Panthers team winning and Matt Rhule said on Wednesday that the team had the best practice since he's been on the job. 

    Over/Under: 45.5

    1 Star play on the over: The Panthers seem to be an under team but I'm going to lean to the over here. Not having Shaq Thompson is really going to hurt this week. The Vikings are a physical football team and will run it right into the teeth of the Carolina defense with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison, if healthy. This one squeaks by the 45.5 and land at 47.

    My picks for the season:

    ATS: 4-1 (80%)

    Over/Unders: 4-1 (80%)

    Total: 8-2 (80%)

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15247677_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Vikings

    1 minute ago
    IMG_7984
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/15

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_15247674_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers' Keys to the Game vs Vikings

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16739783
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/14

    23 hours ago
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: 3rd Quarter Issues, Lack of Pass Protection, What's Going Wrong + More

    23 hours ago
    zoom_0
    GM Report

    Quick Hits: Early Impressions of Gilmore, Chinn Moving Around, Taylor Stepping Up, + More

    Oct 14, 2021
    Untitled design (7)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Vikings Game Preview

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16893952_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place P Joseph Charlton on Injured Reserve

    Oct 14, 2021