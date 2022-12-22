Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Lions

Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Lions -2.5

1 Star play on the Panthers covering: I really don't know what to do with the side or total in this game if I'm being completely honest. I'm predicting it to be a one-point game, but it could go either way. With it being a short number and I'm expecting it to be a close game, I'll just side with the home dog here and take the points.

Over/Under: 43.5

1 Star play on the under: My original final score prediction has this just staying under the total, but it's hard for me to side with the under in a Lions game. Detroit's offense can score with the best of them, averaging 26.4 points per game, yet their defense is allowing 26 points a game. I'm not worried about the freezing cold temps. With no participation in the forecast, the weather shouldn't be an issue. Small lean to the over.

My picks last season:

ATS: 6-7 (46%)

Over/Unders: 8-5 (62%)

Total: 14-12 (54%)

