AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Start One, Bench One, Cut One: Panthers Running Back Edition

Schuyler Callihan

During the 25 plus years of Carolina Panthers football, there have been some really good running backs, especially over the last 15 or so years.

So to spice some things up for discussion, we ask you the fans an extremely tough question.

You have your choice to start one running back, bench one and cut one. The options are on Jonathan Stewart, DeAngelo Williams, and Christian McCaffrey. 

My choices are listed below.

Start: Christian McCaffrey

There's not one player in the history of the NFL that can replicate what Christian McCaffrey can do. No, he's not on pace to be the best player in the history of the NFL, but his versatility is something that makes him incredibly unique. In just three seasons, he already sits fifth in franchise history in rushing yards (2,920). If the Panthers can lock him up long-term, he will eventually become the team's all-time leading rusher.

Bench: Jonathan Stewart

The franchise's current all-time leading rusher (7,318 yards) can't be the one that gets cut, so he's going to be on the sideline waiting to check into the game. Stewart played such a big part in the Panthers' success from 2008-17 and was loved by the city of Charlotte. 

Cut: DeAngelo Williams

This was tough to do and no slight to DeAngelo, but it is what it is. Stewart and Williams had similar careers, making this decision like a coin flip. You can't go wrong either way, but if we're playing by the rules here, in my opinion, Williams is the odd man out.

What would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Panthers Update Their Uniforms?

For the most part, the Panthers have had the same uniform concept since joining the NFL

John Pentol

by

A Train

Rhule Talks Decision to Release Cam Newton, Sign Teddy Bridgewater

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule goes in-depth on the team's offseason moves

Schuyler Callihan

by

fcoffey

How the Panthers Receivers Match Up in the NFC South

Carolina's receiving corps is seemingly underestimated in this division

Jason Hewitt

OddsShark Sets Carolina Panthers Over/Under Win Total

The Panthers aren't expected to win many games in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

johnwallace1

Matt Rhule's "Positionless" Approach To Defense

Matt Rhule will look at his defensive personnel as positionless to get the best combination of players on the field at once.

Jack Duffy

Matt Rhule Admires the Extreme Work Ethic Tahir Whitehead Possesses

Matt Rhule recalls an event from several years back that perfectly illustrates Tahir Whitehead's elite hardworking mentality.

Jack Duffy

Panthers Troll Falcons New Uniforms

Yikes...these are not a good look

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Twitter account trolls Falcons over new uniforms

Schuyler Callihan

The Atlanta Falcons new uniforms look really bad

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: SI Panthers Roundtable Ep. 1

The AllPanthers.com staff discusses the latest hot topics surrounding the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan