Start One, Bench One, Cut One: Panthers Running Back Edition

During the 25 plus years of Carolina Panthers football, there have been some really good running backs, especially over the last 15 or so years.

So to spice some things up for discussion, we ask you the fans an extremely tough question.

You have your choice to start one running back, bench one and cut one. The options are on Jonathan Stewart, DeAngelo Williams, and Christian McCaffrey.

My choices are listed below.

Start: Christian McCaffrey

There's not one player in the history of the NFL that can replicate what Christian McCaffrey can do. No, he's not on pace to be the best player in the history of the NFL, but his versatility is something that makes him incredibly unique. In just three seasons, he already sits fifth in franchise history in rushing yards (2,920). If the Panthers can lock him up long-term, he will eventually become the team's all-time leading rusher.

Bench: Jonathan Stewart

The franchise's current all-time leading rusher (7,318 yards) can't be the one that gets cut, so he's going to be on the sideline waiting to check into the game. Stewart played such a big part in the Panthers' success from 2008-17 and was loved by the city of Charlotte.

Cut: DeAngelo Williams

This was tough to do and no slight to DeAngelo, but it is what it is. Stewart and Williams had similar careers, making this decision like a coin flip. You can't go wrong either way, but if we're playing by the rules here, in my opinion, Williams is the odd man out.

What would you do?

