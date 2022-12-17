Steelers Name Starting QB vs Panthers

Pittsburgh has made a decision as to who will be under center on Sunday.

Saturday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett (concussion) has been downgraded from doubtful to out.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Steelers are expected to start Mitch Trubisky under center with Mason Rudolph serving as the backup.

Trubisky won the starting job out of training camp and held the job for the first three weeks of the season before Pickett earned his first career start in Week 4 against Buffalo. Trubisky has a 1-3 record through four starts this season and is completing 63% of his passes. He's thrown for 1,073 yards, four touchdowns, and five picks on the year.

"I think their offense is their offense," Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said earlier in the week in regard to planning for Pickett and Trubisky. "Two mobile quarterbacks. Two guys that understand the offense. Can throw the football. So when you back and look at the body of work throughout the season, you're seeing the same concepts when Mitch was in the game to what you saw last week. There's not many differences. It's their offense that we're facing."

This game will also be a homecoming of sorts for Trubisky, who played his college ball at the University of North Carolina. During his three years with the Tar Heels, Trubisky threw for 4,762 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

