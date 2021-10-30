Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Stephon Gilmore to Make Panthers Debut vs Falcons

    The veteran corner has been activated off of the PUP list.
    Author:

    Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) has been activated from the PUP list and will make his Carolina Panthers debut this Sunday at Atlanta.

    The Panthers traded for Gilmore last month for a future sixth round pick just two weeks after the team lost rookie corner Jaycee Horn (broken foot) for the majority of the season. 

    Gilmore spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills and has spent the last four seasons in New England. The 31-year old veteran has 411 tackles, 114 pass breakups, 25 interceptions, and four Pro Bowls to his name.

    The Panthers and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.  

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    IMG_7989
    GM Report

    Stephon Gilmore to Make Panthers Debut vs Falcons

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_15130948_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs the Falcons

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_17020567_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Rhule Shuts Down College Rumors: 'I'm in it for the Long Haul'

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16930736_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_13262539_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Rhule Confident Shaq Thompson Will Play, Uncertain About Stephon Gilmore

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16635829_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/29

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_16895407_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Panthers Place DT Daviyon Nixon on Injured Reserve

    Oct 28, 2021
    Untitled design (17)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Falcons Game Preview

    Oct 28, 2021