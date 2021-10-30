Stephon Gilmore to Make Panthers Debut vs Falcons

The veteran corner has been activated off of the PUP list.

Veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) has been activated from the PUP list and will make his Carolina Panthers debut this Sunday at Atlanta.

The Panthers traded for Gilmore last month for a future sixth round pick just two weeks after the team lost rookie corner Jaycee Horn (broken foot) for the majority of the season.



Gilmore spent the first five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills and has spent the last four seasons in New England. The 31-year old veteran has 411 tackles, 114 pass breakups, 25 interceptions, and four Pro Bowls to his name.

The Panthers and Falcons will kick off at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.