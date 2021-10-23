    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Stephon Gilmore to Miss Week 8 Matchup vs Giants

    Carolina will not see Stephon Gilmore on the field this Sunday.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers did not activate cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) from the PUP list on Saturday and will not be traveling with the team to New York for this Sunday's matchup with the Giants. 

    Gilmore has not appeared in a game this season but when the Panthers traded for Gilmore a few weeks ago, the plan was to have him back for this week. However, head coach Matt Rhule has continued to stress that he's not going to put guys on the field unless he has 100% certainty that they are fully ready to play. 

    Gilmore should make his Panthers debut next week in Atlanta against the Falcons.

    The Panthers and Giants are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

    Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    USATSI_15247156_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Stephon Gilmore to Miss Week 8 Matchup vs Giants

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16606291_168388579_lowres
    News

    BREAKING: Panthers Will be Without a Starting Offensive Lineman vs Giants

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16976905_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the New York Giants

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_16832350_168388579_lowres
    News

    Giants Rule Out Three Key Offensive Players for Sunday

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16467324_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/22

    Oct 22, 2021
    IMG_7989
    GM Report

    Stephon Gilmore Chooses Panthers Jersey Number

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_16977410_168388579_lowres
    GM Report

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Giants

    Oct 22, 2021
    Untitled design (11)
    GM Report

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers at Giants Game Preview

    Oct 22, 2021