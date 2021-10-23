Stephon Gilmore to Miss Week 8 Matchup vs Giants

Carolina will not see Stephon Gilmore on the field this Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers did not activate cornerback Stephon Gilmore (groin) from the PUP list on Saturday and will not be traveling with the team to New York for this Sunday's matchup with the Giants.

Gilmore has not appeared in a game this season but when the Panthers traded for Gilmore a few weeks ago, the plan was to have him back for this week. However, head coach Matt Rhule has continued to stress that he's not going to put guys on the field unless he has 100% certainty that they are fully ready to play.

Gilmore should make his Panthers debut next week in Atlanta against the Falcons.

The Panthers and Giants are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. EST on FOX.

