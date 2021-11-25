Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Steve Smith Sr., Sam Mills Named Semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

    A pair of Panthers are one step closer to getting the call in Canton.
    Wednesday afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 26 semifinalists for the class of 2022. Former Panthers LB Sam Mills and WR Steve Smith Sr. were among those 26 names.

    Prior to landing with the Panthers, Mills spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before coming to Carolina in 1995. In three seasons with the Panthers, Mills totaled 331 tackles, 10 sacks, six fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, and seven interceptions. Mills was named a finalist each of the last two years and there's a good chance that he will be in that group once again. 

    As for Steve Smith, he spent 13 years with the Panthers organization before heading to the Baltimore Ravens for the final three years of his playing career. Smith put up videogame-like numbers during his time in Carolina, making him one of the top receivers in the game. He caught 836 passes for 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns in his time with the Panthers. 

    PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2022 SEMIFINALISTS

    OFFENSE – 11

    RB (3): Eddie George, Fred Taylor, Ricky Watters

    WR (6): Anquan Boldin, Torry Holt, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith Sr., Hines Ward, Reggie Wayne

    OL (2): Willie Anderson, Tony Boselli

    DEFENSE – 13

    DB (4): Eric Allen, Ronde Barber, LeRoy Butler, Darren Woodson

    LB (4): Sam Mills, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware (also DE), Patrick Willis

    DL (5): Jared Allen, Robert Mathis (also LB), Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Bryant Young

    SPECIAL TEAMS – 2

    Devin Hester (also WR), Steve Tasker (also WR)

