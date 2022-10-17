Steve Wilks Comments on Trading Robbie Anderson + Possibility of More Moves

Just one day after getting into multiple arguments with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, the Carolina Panthers traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.

"I spoke with Robbie today. I had a good conversation with him," said interim head coach Steve Wilks. "Wished him well. And he's excited about his new opportunity. I'm sure he's going to go out there and do well."

No one around the league was surprised by the move but more so that the Panthers got two future draft picks, albeit day three selections, in return.

When a coaching change happens mid-season, it can shatter a team's buy-in level depending on who is in charge. For the most part, it feels like the team loves the energy and passion that Wilks brings each and every day and has bought into his way of doing things. The one who didn't was traded.

"As I stated the other day, I don't think anyone is bigger than the program, anyone is bigger than what we're trying to get done here, including myself," Wilks said Monday. "It's about act of a champion. Everybody being accountable, committed, and building that trust with one another. It's not really one situation that I can really pinpoint. I just want everybody buying in."

Last week when team owner David Tepper spoke with the media, he stated that Wilks will certainly be in consideration for the head coaching position moving forward if he were to turn things around and find some success. Over the last few days, there have been trade rumors swirling around the organization regarding some of the core pieces of the franchise including Christian McCaffrey, Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, and DJ Moore. It would be difficult to get the season back on track if any of those guys were moved thus making it harder for Wilks to get the job permanently.

Wilks was asked on Monday if he has had conversations with Tepper and General Manager Scott Fitterer about the team's plan and if valuable players will be traded.

"I will say this, the conversations are very fluent between us and we're all on the same page for as trying to talk and create clarity. Right now, once again, we're very pleased with the guys that we have."

