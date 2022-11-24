Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield

The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos.

"It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have an opportunity to win. Sam did not play much this year because of the high ankle sprain that he received earlier in training camp. He had to go through the process of working his way back but I think the skillset is there and I felt like, I wanted to give him that opportunity to see what he can go out and do."

Last week's starter, Baker Mayfield, will serve as the backup as PJ Walker continues to work his way back from a high ankle sprain. When Walker does recover, Wilks and the Panthers' coaching staff will have some decisions to make.

"I'm going to cross that bridge when it happens. My focus right now is Sam up, Baker's the backup this week and that's what we're going to operate off of. When that opportunity comes and presents itself, we'll deal with it then."

