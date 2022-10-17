Steve Wilks, Robbie Anderson Discuss What Went Down on the Sideline

Frustration is building in Carolina and rightfully so. The Panthers are now 1-5 on the season following Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and in that game, there was a situation that unfolded that could lead to change in the coming days.

Wide receiver Robbie Anderson was upset about being pulled off the field and went directly over to receivers coach Joe Dailey to let him know how unhappy he was. The two exchanged words and it resulted in Anderson not seeing the field again. In the fourth quarter, Anderson approached Dailey again and interim head coach Steve Wilks had seen enough and told the veteran receiver to leave the sidelines and head to the locker room.

"It was a sideline-type situation that I felt like I wanted to try to get him in at the moment and that's something that we'll discuss as we get further into the week," said Wilks. "I'm going to say this, no one is bigger than the team. And I'm not going to focus and put a lot of attention on one individual. We can talk about the game. We can talk about situations within the game. We can talk about the things we're going to do moving forward, but I'm not putting a lot of energy into one individual."

Anderson doesn't typically say much to the media but following what happened on the field, he felt like it was necessary to explain what caused him to confront Coach Dailey.

"I made a comment. It's money down. Why am I being taken out?" Anderson said. "You shouldn't be okay with not being on that turf. You should want to make a play. Losing is not acceptable. We don't play this game to lose, you know?"

When asked if he knew why he was removed from the game, Anderson said that he didn't know and that it caught him off guard.

"I was confused honestly cause I want to be in the game. I've never been told in ex amount of years to get out the game in the fourth quarter. So I was honestly confused and upset by it as I should be. I don't see nobody that's a true competitor that knows the value they bring and has true passion toward the game that would be okay with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do nothing wrong."

