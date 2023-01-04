Steve Wilks Sends Prayers to Damar Hamlin & the Buffalo Bills

From 2012 to 2016, Steve Wilks and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together on the defensive staff for the Carolina Panthers. The two formed a close relationship during their time together in Charlotte and after hearing about what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Monday night's game against Cincinnati, Wilks made sure to reach out to his good friend.

"I texted Sean that night and told him that my wife and I was praying for them and Hamlin. He texted back and that was it," said Wilks. "But still praying for him and his family and the whole Bills organization as well as this league because so many others were affected by what they saw.

"Thank God I didn't personally see it. I was in the office late that night and my assistant told me about it and then once I got home, of course, my wife was a little upset and she was filling me in about it. So just to see at that point in time their facial expressions on the players on the field and to see coach McDermott just to try to go through the process, it was definitely touching. It makes you understand and realize how precious life is. We love this game that we play and coach but nothing is more precious than life itself."

Wilks also noted during his press conference on Wednesday that he's heard chatter among the players about wanting to reach out and do something for Damar, possibly chipping in for a donation to his toy drive that has already raised over $6.5 million.

