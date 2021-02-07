Super Bowl 55 Score Predictions

Schuyler Callihan: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 27

Although I think much of the NFL fanbase will be rooting on the Chiefs, I don't see Tom Brady losing this game. Should the Chiefs win? Yes, absolutely. They've proven to be the better team but I have a hard time going against Brady in these situations because he always proves me wrong.

Jason Hewitt: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 24

Even though they are missing both of their starting tackles, I believe that Chiefs still have enough offensive firepower to outmatch Tampa Bay. It’s also important for people to understand that Kansas City’s defense is highly underrated. It might be slightly worse than Tampa Bay’s, but this unit has proven that it can create turnovers when it needs to. If Tom Brady has another bad game, it could be a long night for the Buccaneers. However, it’s still Brady in the Super Bowl, so I expect him to be solid. I just think that the Chiefs have too many dominant weapons on top of having the best quarterback in the world.

Josh Altorfer: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 30

Super Bowls can often disappoint and be entirely one-sided. I do not think this one will be. Both teams deserve to be playing in this game. I think that Tampa Bay has a slight edge defensively. If they can get some pressure on Mahomes maybe they can force a mistake. Tom Brady has a way of coming up big in these games and I think he puts together a game-winning drive for his last career Super Bowl win.

