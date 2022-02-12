Super Bowl LVI Score Predictions: Rams vs Bengals

Schuyler Callihan: Rams 31, Bengals 27

There's no better way to end what has been a season full of unbelievable finishes then having another unbelievable ending in the biggest game of them all, the Super Bowl. This will be a very low-scoring first half but after Eminem, Snoop Dogg and company do their thing at halftime, we're going to see score after score after score in an exciting back and forth second half. Over the last two weeks, my gut says this is the Bengals year. For whatever reason, it just feels like they are destined to win the Super Bowl out of nowhere. That said, I just can't get myself to pick the Bengals. The Rams defense is loaded with talent at every level, but most importantly, the front seven. Cincinnati's offensive line is really bad and at some point Joe Burrow is not going to be able to make plays without protection. Rams win it with back-to-back scores in the final five minutes.



Tyler Ball: Bengals 27, Rams 24

This will be a battle on all sides of the ball for both teams. For the Bengals, it could come down to a field goal with rookie kicker Evan “The Marksmen” McPherson. McPherson has come in the clutch big time for the Bengals in both regular and post season games. While the battle will be a shoot out between QB and WR duos Joe Burrow/Ja’Marr Chase and Matthew Stafford/Cooper Kupp, both defenses will need to play a very strong balance of cautious for deep passes as well as the short screens. The Rams should not sleep on the Bengals run game, their offensive line has deceptive skills for opening gaps for big runs on 3rd and short. This should be one of the best Super Bowl matchups with first time QBs in the Tom Brady era.

Jeff Haseley: Rams 28, Bengals 20

Joe Burrow and the Bengals ascension from worst to first is a nice story but the clock is going to strike 12 and the Bengals will be left wondering what happened to the team that made it this far into the postseason. A late touchdown by Cincinnati will make it respectable but by and large, the Rams will dominate this game with a strong offense and effective defense, especially their pass rush. Look for Cincinnati to hang early on with short, high-percentage passes, but when Burrow tries to unleash a deeper dropback to convert third and longs, the Rams defense will be able to answer the bell thus thwarting the chances for a Bengals scoring drive. On the other side of the ball, look for Los Angeles to develop an affinity for the pass. Neither team is likely to run well and both should employ many 11-personnel formations. The Rams have too many weapons even without Tyler Higbee in this game. Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr, and Van Jefferson should see plenty of opportunities in this game, each having their moment in the sun. We'll see plenty of Joe Burrow's passing prowess in the game, especially in the second half, but it will be too little too late for the Bengals. The Rams win with a solid effort on both sides of the ball, 28-20.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.