Tepper: 'I Believe in Matt Rhule and He Has My Full Support'

It may have happened a few months later than anticipated, but Panthers head coach Matt Rhule finally got a public vote of confidence from team owner David Tepper on Wednesday morning.

Tepper had not met with the media since the firing of former GM Marty Hurney in 2020 and over the past several months, fans have been clamoring for the NFL's wealthiest owner to make an appearance to go on record of where he sits with Rhule as head coach.

After back-to-back five-win seasons, many around the league believe Rhule is entering year three on the hot seat. As he stated when he first hired Rhule, Tepper knows it's going to take time before this franchise can get back to its winning ways.

"Well, I am a fan. I don't like to lose. Who likes to lose? I want to win," Tepper said. "But it takes time and it takes a foundation to win. I do believe Coach Rhule and Scott [Fitterer] are doing a great job creating that foundation. I think we have made improvements in the coaching staff. I think we have done a good job during free agency to fill holes. I'm fairly optimistic about the new season.

"This is a new season. Every year is a new year. There's a saying of what then is then and what is now is now. And we're in the now, not in the then. It's a question of how we're progressing from season to season. Progress on the field, how we're playing. Obviously, everybody is concerned about winning and wins and losses and that has to play into it no doubt, but as you know, what is most important is creating a foundation for future winning."

One thing that really stuck out to Tepper in recent months has been the changes made to the coaching staff. With the additions of Ben McAdoo (offensive coordinator), James Campen (offensive line), Steve Wilks (defensive backs), Paul Pasqualoni (defensive line), and Chris Tabor (special teams), there is an abundance of NFL coaching experience now in the building - something that did not previously exist in the first two years under Rhule.

"I want to thank Matt and compliment him for the real progress towards a winning season. I want to compliment him on assembling a new staff that brings a lot more experience than we had, including two former head coaches. I think that has to be recognized. It hasn't been recognized enough in the press. I believe in Matt and he has my full support."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.