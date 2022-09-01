The Panthers Vision for Laviska Shenault

It's a seven-man deep wide receiver room for the Carolina Panthers after they made the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars for Laviska Shenault. When you really start to dissect the room, though, there are really only five "true" receivers in the room.

The veteran Andre Roberts will almost exclusively be used on special teams as a returner and as for Shenault, well, his role is still to be determined but it will be somewhat of a hybrid role as a receiver and running back.

Although he'll get some reps at running back, Shenault is hoping to still have a lot of opportunities downfield in the passing game.

"Hopefully I'm able to get in different positions and take that top off because I'm very capable of doing so," Shenault said. "I'm a hungry player. I'm a dog. I'm going to get down and dirty. I love this game. I love to score touchdowns. I love to get the fans lit. I think that's one of the biggest things and then all of the little ones watching. I get to go out and be somebody's role model."

Head coach Matt Rhule says that Shenault will spend the majority of his time with the receivers while being handed some responsibilities on the side as a back.

"It's still really early, but I don't think that's our vision right now," Rhule said when asked if he would be in running back meetings. "We feel really good about our running back situation. Even when we had Curtis [Samuel] two years ago we didn't really put him in running back meetings. Again, we have such an advantage because Ben [McAdoo] has been with him. I recruited him. I saw him in high school. So I think all of us kind of have a vision for what he is."

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.