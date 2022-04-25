There's Only One QB the Panthers Should Consider Drafting

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer made it abundantly clear that there will be more competition added for Sam Darnold heading into the 2022 season. Where that competition comes from is to be determined.

This weekend, the 2022 NFL Draft will take place and for the Panthers, who pick sixth, will have a cluster of options to sort through. Do they take a chance on one of these quarterbacks? Get your anchor at left tackle for the next decade? Or possibly trade back? These are all things Fitterer and the rest of the Panthers brass are sorting through now up until the minute they are forced to make a decision.

As much as it would help the Panthers by trading back, there's a strong chance they stay put at No. 6. Not having a second or third round pick would hurt in most instances, but you have to keep in mind that they drafted a big haul of eleven players a year ago. Also, Fitterer knows that once you get past the 15-18 range, there seems to be a big drop off in talent. You're not getting that surefire cornerstone of the franchise. Is it really worth moving back to pick up a couple of day two picks? Maybe, but as bad as this team needs help at left tackle and quarterback, I just don't see it happening.

"Oh yeah. I think we can definitely look at that," Fitterer said in regards to trading back. "Now, if there's a franchise type player that's sitting there and we think this is a cornerstone for us for the next ten years, we'll just take him. You don't pass on a really good foundation piece for your team. However, if there is opportunities or the compensation is so much where you just can't pass on it, we'll always go back.

"You absolutely want to hit on that pick. It's hard to pass on a cornerstone left tackle, whether it's a pass rusher, but quarterbacks are hard to find. Sometimes you have to swing and take a shot at these guys and if you miss, you can't stop swinging. You have to take a shot again. It's the most important position on the field. There's a lot of ways we can go, quarterback is definitely one of them and we do like these guys."

As far as quarterbacks are concerned, this is not the year to be a team in dire need of drafting one. The quarterback class does not offer a clear franchise guy at the position although there could be one or two that eventually turn into a solid player in the league.

In my opinion, the only quarterback the Panthers should even consider taking is Malik Willis out of Liberty. Am I sold on his future? No, not completely, but he does have the most upside of any quarterback in this class. If developed properly, taking him at No. 6 will look like a steal a few years down the road.

When it comes to guys like Kenny Pickett or Desmond Ridder, the ones who are deemed to be the most pro-ready, I'm just not sure that their best football in the NFL will ever surpass that of Malik Willis. Pickett and Ridder have the ability to be solid starting quarterbacks in the league, but they don't have any one trait that makes you say, wow, that's our guy that can lead us to the promised land.

Sam Howell and Matt Corral have too many question marks surround their game and don't stack up to the potential of Willis. If you are going to take a quarterback, it has to be the one that could turn into a star.

New offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo feels the same way. Not necessarily about Willis, but he likes to take his chances.

“I’m a big swing for the fences kind of guy, so just because you’re ready doesn’t mean you’re going to be the best," McAdoo said. "Ready does factor in some scenarios. I think experience obviously helps, the more games that you play helps. Experiences in what type of systems you played in may help some guys over others. At the end of the day, you have to pick a player that you’re going to be happy with at that position hopefully for the next decade. Readiness plays a part but is not everything.”

With Darnold under contract for $18 million in 2022, there will be no need to rush Willis onto the field. Now, if Darnold stinks it up, then yeah, throw him out there. But the Panthers have to be extremely careful not to throw him into a situation he's not ready for. I also wouldn't be surprised if the Panthers not only draft a quarterback but trade for one as well to give them options.

